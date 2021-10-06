Suellen Mary Kirchoff (nee: Orban)

September 21, 1946 – October 1, 2021
RACINE—Suellen M. Kirchoff, or Sue to her friends, passed away surrounded by her family on October 1, 2021. Sue was born to George and Elaine (nee Burant) Orban on September 21, 1946.
Sue graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1964. In 1965 on a blind date, she met the love of her life, Lawrence Allen Kirchoff, and married him at St. Rose Catholic Church on July 16, 1966.
Sue was the consummate hostess—Easter dinner was open to not only her immediate family, but also to her sisters and their families. Her nieces and nephews and their children will always remember her annual Easter egg hunts.
Sue worked in banking for many years both before and after having her daughters Laura (Tim) and Kelly (Brett). Sue worked at Heritage Bank and Johnson Bank for over 25 years before her retirement. Sue and Larry enjoyed traveling together on road trips, whether to NASCAR races or to casinos. Suellen was an avid cross stitcher, Stampin’ Up card maker, and Sudoku Player.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; her two daughters, Laura (Tim) Grygera and Kelly (Brett) Hanover; her grandchildren, Cassidy and Quinn; her two sisters, Kathleen (Jim) Beere, Karen (Richard) Riemer; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.
Suellen is preceded in death by her parents, George and Elaine Orban.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, 4:00pm until 6:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A Mass of Christian Burial for Sue will be celebrated on Friday, October 8, 2021, 12:00pm, at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, with Fr. Jose Mario Nieto officiating. Visitation on Friday will be at Church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Private burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials have been suggested to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to thank all of those at Ascension All Saints Hospital Cancer Center and the doctors, nurses, and staff in the Intensive Care Unit. A special “Thank You” to Fr. Jose Mario Nieto for the visits and prayers given to Sue during this difficult time.
