Suellen Mary Kirchoff (nee: Orban)

September 21, 1946 – October 1, 2021

RACINE—Suellen M. Kirchoff, or Sue to her friends, passed away surrounded by her family on October 1, 2021. Sue was born to George and Elaine (nee Burant) Orban on September 21, 1946.

Sue graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1964. In 1965 on a blind date, she met the love of her life, Lawrence Allen Kirchoff, and married him at St. Rose Catholic Church on July 16, 1966.

Sue was the consummate hostess—Easter dinner was open to not only her immediate family, but also to her sisters and their families. Her nieces and nephews and their children will always remember her annual Easter egg hunts.

Sue worked in banking for many years both before and after having her daughters Laura (Tim) and Kelly (Brett). Sue worked at Heritage Bank and Johnson Bank for over 25 years before her retirement. Sue and Larry enjoyed traveling together on road trips, whether to NASCAR races or to casinos. Suellen was an avid cross stitcher, Stampin’ Up card maker, and Sudoku Player.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; her two daughters, Laura (Tim) Grygera and Kelly (Brett) Hanover; her grandchildren, Cassidy and Quinn; her two sisters, Kathleen (Jim) Beere, Karen (Richard) Riemer; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.