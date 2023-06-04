UNION GROVE—Sueann M. Quickstad (nee Ostendorf), 76, passed away May 27, 2023 at Oak Ridge Care Center. She was born Dec. 28, 1946 to Cyril and Bernice (nee Merten) Ostendorf in Minnesota. Sueann graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Waseca, MN. She worked as an executive secretary for 3M corporation for several years. She married the love of her life, Dennis Duane Quickstad on August 24,1967. They raised four children together and were married for almost 50 years before he passed away. Sueann was an Advanced Master Gardener and was a member of the Garden Club in Van Wert, OH. Sueann adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them and caring for them. She was always willing to help others and did not hesitate to speak her mind. Her family loved her immensely and will never be able to fill her absence in their lives.