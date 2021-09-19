Oct. 14,1942—Sep. 10, 2021
Sue Ellen (Weis) Christiansen, age 78, unexpectedly, but peacefully passed away at her home after a second battle with cancer on Friday, September 10, 2021.
Sue was born on October 14,1942 in Kenosha, WI as the only daughter of five children to Nicholas and Edna (Stollenwerk) Weis; joining brothers: Thomas Weis, Ronald Weis, Richard Stollenwerk, and Nicholas Weis, Jr..
She grew up and attended school in Union Grove. On June 23, 1962, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Paul Christiansen and settled in Union Grove. The second loves of her life were children: Patricia Ann (Christiansen) Phillips and Thomas Nick Christiansen, who were born in 1964 and 1967, respectively.
Sue was a stay-at-home Mom until Patti and Tom reached school age. She then spent 31 years working for the State of Wisconsin as an administrative assistant. In 1964, Kenny began his life-long business as owner of Christiansen’s Body Shop located in Union Grove, where Sue always helped with bookkeeping. After Kenny’s unfortunate passing in 1998, her son, Tom took over ownership and renamed the business Christiansen Collision Center. After a successful twenty or so years, the business was sold. Tragically, her son Thomas Nick Christiansen passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2021.
Sue’s passions included spending time with her dogs, children and grandchildren, cooking, baking, crafts, sewing, and watching sports. Watching golf, the Wisconsin Badgers, the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers while texting with her son, Tom, was her most recent favorite activity. Sue was very dedicated to her family and dozens of friends. She was truly a kind, considerate, loving, caring and generous woman, who is deeply loved and will be forever missed.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Patti (Christiansen) Phillips; son-in-law, James Phillips; grandchildren: Paige Marie Phillips and Lauren Elizabeth Phillips; brother Thomas (Mary) Weis; niece Margo Garski; nephew Jay T. Weis; brother Nicholas (Pam) Weis; nephews Kelly and Kyle Weis; nephews Scott and Brian Weis; her treasured card club girlfriends; and a VERY large family of Weis cousins.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth P. Christiansen; her son, Thomas N. Christiansen; her parents Nicholas and Edna (Stollenwerk) Weis; her brothers: Richard Stollenwerk and Ron (Sandy) Weis; and close family friend, Cathy (Raith) Madsen.
A Celebration of Life service for Sue is be handled by Integrity Funeral Services. The service will be held at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105 on Friday, September 24, 2021. An open house/visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. and end at 6:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society or Wisconsin Humane Society in her honor.
