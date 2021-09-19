Oct. 14,1942—Sep. 10, 2021

Sue Ellen (Weis) Christiansen, age 78, unexpectedly, but peacefully passed away at her home after a second battle with cancer on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Sue was born on October 14,1942 in Kenosha, WI as the only daughter of five children to Nicholas and Edna (Stollenwerk) Weis; joining brothers: Thomas Weis, Ronald Weis, Richard Stollenwerk, and Nicholas Weis, Jr..

She grew up and attended school in Union Grove. On June 23, 1962, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Paul Christiansen and settled in Union Grove. The second loves of her life were children: Patricia Ann (Christiansen) Phillips and Thomas Nick Christiansen, who were born in 1964 and 1967, respectively.

Sue was a stay-at-home Mom until Patti and Tom reached school age. She then spent 31 years working for the State of Wisconsin as an administrative assistant. In 1964, Kenny began his life-long business as owner of Christiansen’s Body Shop located in Union Grove, where Sue always helped with bookkeeping. After Kenny’s unfortunate passing in 1998, her son, Tom took over ownership and renamed the business Christiansen Collision Center. After a successful twenty or so years, the business was sold. Tragically, her son Thomas Nick Christiansen passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2021.