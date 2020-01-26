Sue Ellen Griego
December 9, 1945 – January 17, 2020
Sue Ellen Griego, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Bay Harbor Assisted Living. She was born December 9, 1945 in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of the late Francis Clair and Carole (nee: Jensen) Siepmann.
Sue attended Jessup High School, was a graduate of Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa and earned her Masters Degree in Library and Information Science from UW-Milwaukee. Sue continued her lifelong passion for education by joining the faculty at J.I. Case High School from 1968-2003, where she taught history and served as the school librarian. In retirement, Sue worked at the Racine Public Library as a substitute reference librarian.
Sue was a long-time member of Delta Kappa Gamma (an honorary society for women teachers), a member and onetime Vice President of the Racine Area Retired Educators Association. Sue loved a succession of cats, reading biographies, and planning get-togethers with her friends. She was a talented singer and gifted storyteller with an infectious laugh.
You have free articles remaining.
“Aunt Sue” as she was known by her family, is survived by her sister-in-law, Susan Siepmann of Goodyear, AZ; niece, Kristin (Dominic) Catania of Omaha, NE; 3 nephews, Jon Siepmann of Sacramento, CA; Scott Siepmann of Scottsdale, AZ; Jeffrey (Carrie) Siepmann of Magnolia, TX; 2 great nieces (Kira, Blaire) and 4 great nephews (Jack, CJ, Isaiah, Luke). Sue is also survived by other relatives, friends, co-workers, and the many students she taught throughout the years. In addition to her parents, Sue was also preceded in death by her brother, Col. Randy Siepmann.
A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held, in the funeral home, on Saturday, February 29 at 2:00 P.M. with visitation at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Racine Public Library or AseraCare Hospice.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.