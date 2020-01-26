Sue Ellen Griego

December 9, 1945 – January 17, 2020

Sue Ellen Griego, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Bay Harbor Assisted Living. She was born December 9, 1945 in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of the late Francis Clair and Carole (nee: Jensen) Siepmann.

Sue attended Jessup High School, was a graduate of Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa and earned her Masters Degree in Library and Information Science from UW-Milwaukee. Sue continued her lifelong passion for education by joining the faculty at J.I. Case High School from 1968-2003, where she taught history and served as the school librarian. In retirement, Sue worked at the Racine Public Library as a substitute reference librarian.

Sue was a long-time member of Delta Kappa Gamma (an honorary society for women teachers), a member and onetime Vice President of the Racine Area Retired Educators Association. Sue loved a succession of cats, reading biographies, and planning get-togethers with her friends. She was a talented singer and gifted storyteller with an infectious laugh.

