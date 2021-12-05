Nov. 18, 1949—Nov. 15, 2021

STURTEVANT—Sue Carol (Hillman) Held, age 71, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. Born on November 18, 1949, in Racine, WI, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Alice (Erickson) Hillman.

Sue graduated from Horlick High School in 1967. In 1984, Sue completed her Associate of Applied Science Degree in Accounting from Gateway Technical College. Sue completed her graduate degree in 1991 from Marian College of Fond du Lac with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration. On November 18, 1967, she was united in marriage to the love of her life Stephen B. Held. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2002. Sue worked for Snap-on Tools until her retirement in 2002. She lived most of her life in Sturtevant, WI before moving to Adams Friendship in 2005 with her loving companion of 17 years, Richard Balke.

Sue was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. Her family has fond memories of her love for the outdoors, July 3rd celebration, playing cards with the neighborhood ladies for pennies and just being a great Mom. Sue had kindness and generosity for anyone that crossed her path. She had great memories with every one of you and she knew all loved her.

Sue will be dearly missed by her children: David Held, Kathy (Jonathan) Henningfield, Michael Held, Lynn Held, Steve (Maureen) Held, Connie (Roger) Horn; brothers: Allen (Susie) Hillman, Gary (Diane) Hillman and Brian (Beverly) Hillman; her sisters: Cheryl (Sam) Wilson and Amy Hillman (Sorenson) and all her grandkids and great-grandkids. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; brothers: Randal Hillman and Bruce Hillman.

A visitation for Sue will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 8:30 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1027 New St., Union Grove, WI 53182. Interment will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove to reunite Sue with Stephen at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the local Human Society in Sue’s name.