Dec. 12, 1938—Aug. 15, 2023

SOMERS—Steven W. Gapko, 84, of Somers, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Hospital.

He was born on December 12, 1938 to the late Matthias and Marie (Jensen) Gapko in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Steven worked at AMC/Chrysler as a set-up man for 40 years and was a member of UAW Local #72. During his spare time, Steven worked as a contractor remodeling houses.

In 2012 Steven married Eleanor Willems at Grace Lutheran Church.

Steven was a member of the Model A Club.

Steven was a football fan, avid golfer, enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling to Africa and Costa Rica and going to various casinos. Steven and his son Bill loved working on his 1930 Model A which was his pride and joy for three years. He also enjoyed going on tours with the Model A Club.

Steven is survived by his wife, Eleanor; his sons: Bill (Cheryl) Gapko and Jim (Barb) Gapko; his stepchildren; his sisters: Jean (Darrell) Kreuser, Barbara (Dave) Koleske and Judy (Dave) Lang and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and the freeloaders. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kim and his siblings: Annie, Marilyn, Marge, Michael, Richard, Robert, Jerry, Jim, Cris and Frankie.

A Celebration of Life for Steven will be held on Monday, August 21 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Steven’s

Online Memorial Book