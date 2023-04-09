April 12, 1975—March 31, 2023

WAUWATOSA/Formerly of RACINE—Steven Thomas Garbo, age 47, left this world too early on Friday, March 31, 2023, after a brief and unexpected illness. Steven was born in Racine on April 12, 1975, son of Thomas and Karen (nee: Jensen) Garbo.

Steven attended St. Rita Grade School, St. Catherine’s High School, and graduated from Horlick High School “Class of 1993”. He also attended UW-Parkside.

For 25 years he was employed as the Automotive Parts Manager with his family at Garbo Motor Sales until the dealership’s closing in 2021. He most recently was employed with Hiller Ford in Franklin.

In the evenings and on weekends, you could find Steve hanging out with friends and enjoying all that life had to offer. From trivia nights in the park and Packers games at Lambeau Field to local concerts and festivals, Steven was most happy when he was having a good time with others.

As a roller coaster enthusiast, he frequently visited Cedar Point, Six Flags Great America, and other amusement parks around the country. When he wasn’t feeling the rush of adrenaline from a coaster, Steven was content being anywhere with the sun shining on his face, a cold beer in his hand, and his beloved dog, Bogie, by his side.

Steven will be fondly remembered for his kind demeanor, sense of humor, his generosity, passion for nostalgia and tradition, and his great love for his family. In his last act of kindness and generosity, Steven gave the gift of life by donating his organs in the hope that his spirit and love of life will be carried on in others.

Steven will be dearly missed by his parents, Thomas and Karen Garbo; his sister, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Shawhan and their children: Nolan, Sullivan, and Regan; his partner in life, John Matis; long-time friend, Peter Nys; other relatives and many friends.

Steven’s family and friends would like to thank the Neurosciences Intensive Care Unit at Froedtert Hospital and Versiti for their care and compassion.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. with a Celebration of Steven’s Life Service to start at 5:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or one’s favorite charity have been suggested.

