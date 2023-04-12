WAUWATOSA/Formerly of RACINE—Steven Thomas Garbo, age 47, left this world too early on Friday, March 31, 2023, after a brief and unexpected illness.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. with a Celebration of Steven’s Life Service to start at 5:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or one’s favorite charity have been suggested.