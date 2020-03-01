Steven Robert Hansen

December 7, 1949 – February 22, 2020
Steven Robert (The H Man) Hansen passed away with peace after a long bout with Leukemia at Ascension All Saints Hospital at age 69.
He was born on Dec. 7, 1949 in Racine. Son of the late Robert and Elaine (Nee: Aller) Hansen.
Steve attended Washington Park High School and graduated in 1968. He worked at Western Publishing for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, cribbage, loved his brewers (loved going to opening day at County Stadium). He was a giving man. Loved his nieces and nephew. He would take them to concerts and many other places. He just had a heart of gold.
We all love you and miss you.
He is survived by his brothers, Rick (Carla) Hansen and David Hansen. He is also survived by nieces and nephew Shawn (Wally) Scanlon, Samantha Hansen, Stacy (Jerome) Cannon, Lauren (Josh) Robinson, Brooke Hansen, Raquel Hansen, Davick (Sally) Hansen, Danica Hansen, Great Nieces, Morgan Scanlon, Makenzie Scanlon, Anastacia Cannon, Alexandria Cannon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother and sister Daniel Hansen and Karen (Hansen) Bankenbush.
Thank you to Wally Scanlon his Salmon-A-Rama fishing partner. Thank you Tony Brehm, life long friend.
God Bless this family in Jesus’ name.
Strouf Funeral Home
1001 High Street
262-632-5101
