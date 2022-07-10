Steven R. LaCanne

Dec. 11, 1951—July 4, 2022

RACINE—Steven Richard LaCanne, age 70, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Steven was born in Racine, to Richard and Genevieve (nee: Merriman) LaCanne. A 1971 graduate from JI Case High School, he went to faithfully serve our country with the United States Army in the Vietnam War. Steve was employed by JI Case Corporation for over 34 years. On February 22, 2003, he was united in marriage with Annette “Anne” (nee: Thill). Among his interests, Steve was a Great Lakes drag car racer; enjoyed fishing & hunting; and was an extreme NASCAR fan.

Surviving are his loving wife, Anne; children: Daniel (Jennifer Barrett) LaCanne, Geoffrey LaCanne, Candice (Adam) Gavran, and Steven (Leesa) LaCanne II; step-daughters: Lindsey (Daniel) Boehne and Kristi Blaschke; mother, Genevieve LaCanne; 16 grandchildren; brother, Michael LaCanne; brothers-in-law: John (Crystal) Thill and Eric (Renee) Thill; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Richard LaCanne; brother, Dennis LaCanne; and by Anne’s parents, Frank and Eleanor Thill.

Services celebrating Steve’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to Hospice Alliance have been suggested – for the compassionate care & support given in Steve’s time of need.

