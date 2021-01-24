Steven R. "Duck" Mudrak

What Steve was most proud of was his family. He was a family man to his core. When Steve spoke of them, he had a twinkle in his eye. He loved going out to dinner or doing home improvements with his wife. He bragged about his children and their successes. He was so proud that Jay followed in his footsteps and joined the Army. He boasted that Janet was a “school teacher” and loved visiting school to set up her classroom and go to basketball and football games. They relied on him for advice, laughter, and love; they knew they could call on Dad for anything they needed. His grandchildren have his heart. He was at every sporting event and concert. He’d willingly play any game they asked or do the same puzzle a hundred times. He was Lucy’s hero, Sam’s biggest fan, Jameson’s meatball, and Luca’s Buddy. Steve sang the loudest Happy Birthday in the room and snored the loudest at every holiday gathering. Even when admitted to the hospital, he was proudly sharing pictures of his family with the nurses. At the end, “he could hardly breathe, but with every breath he asked for his family.”