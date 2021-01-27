On Monday, January 18th, Steven R. “Duck” Mudrak, loving husband, proud father, and adoring grandpa, passed away at the age of 66.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf funeral home. Full military honors will follow. Interment will be held privately at Southern Wisconsin Memorial Veterans Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.