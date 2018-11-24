Steven P. Wayo

November 30, 1965 – November 22, 2018
RACINE – Steven Peter Wayo, age 52, passed away peacefully at Hospice Alliance – Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie early Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 22, 2018, following a courageous four-year battle with Neuroendocrine Cancer.
Steven was born in Racine on November 30, 1965 to Edward and Darlene (nee: Johnson) Wayo. He was a 1984 graduate of Washington Park High School. On August 31, 2002, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Jayne Marie (nee: Pangborn) Wayo.
Steve was employed as a CNC machinist for several local companies throughout his working career. Among his interests, he was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing, hunting and vegetable gardening (tomatoes were his specialty); and was an extreme sports fan – especially of the Green Bay Packers. As a food enthusiast, Steve appreciated going out to eat at different restaurants with family & friends. He frequently liked building fires in his fireplace and spoiling his rescued canine companion, Buddy.
Surviving are his loving wife, Jayne; mother, Darlene Wayo; sisters, Wendy (Keith) Brault and Karen (Sung) Lee; nephews and niece, Mitch (Jill Nowik) Brault, Nathaniel Lee and Amanda Lee; great-nieces and nephew, Olivia, Mason and Izzy; mother-in-law, Sylvia Pangborn; other special relatives and wonderful friends. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Edward Wayo and father-in-law, Keith Pangborn.
A memorial service, celebrating Steven’s wonderful life, will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 4:00 pm. For those who wish, please come to the service prepared to share a story or memory of Steve. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 – 4:00 pm. A reception will follow the service. As Steve received a kidney & pancreas transplant in 2008 after battling diabetes since age 14, memorials to Hospice Alliance Inc. of Pleasant Prairie or Froedtert Hospital Foundation (froedterthospitalfoundation.org) please specify Transplant or Neuroendocrine Tumor Research and/or consider becoming an organ & tissue donor by discussing your wishes with your family and by signing the back of your driver’s license.
A heartfelt note of thanks to Froedtert’s Transplant and Cancer Center Doctors and staff for the many years of exceptional medical care and support……and to Hospice Alliance, Inc. for the compassionate care & comfort provided to Steven in his time of need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
