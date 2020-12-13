 Skip to main content
RACINE – Steven P. Vento, age 72, passed away on December 2, 2020 at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, followed by funeral services at 6:00 pm. Burial with full military honors will take place at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Please meet at the funeral home at 2:30 pm for the procession to the cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

