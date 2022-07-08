Steven Michael Steinke

July 11, 1995—June 14, 2022

TEUTOPOLIS, IL—Steven Michael Steinke, age 26, of Teutopolis, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri.

Steven was born at St. Luke’s Hospital in Racine, WI on July 11, 1995 to Steve Steinke and Sherri Blodgett. He lived with his family in Silver Lake, Twin Lakes and Burlington, WI, and attended Burlington High School where he met his wife, Meeka Bickler. It was evident to everyone who knew him that he was deeply in love with and cherished her immensely for the nine years they were together.

Steven grew up an avid sports fan, enjoying both participating and watching, especially the Packers. In high school, he was part of the track and football team. He was a friendly, funny young man that loved to make people smile and laugh. He also had a deep love for nature, with a unique bond and caring heart towards animals, especially cats.

Steven is survived by his father, Steve; mother, Sherri and her husband, Kevin; his wife, Meeka; his sisters: Samantha Hawkins and Heather Steinke; sisters-in-law: Jacquelyn and Keyandra Moritz, his grandparents: John and Miriam Steinke (Steve), Kay White (Sherri) and Barbara Blodgett (Kevin).

Visitation and a memorial service is to be held for family and friends to celebrate his life on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Blessed Hope Baptist Church from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.