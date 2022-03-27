Steven Martin McGrath

CLIMAX SPRINGS, MO—Stephen Martin McGrath, departed this life, Thursday, September 23, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family in Climax Springs, MO.

Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for an Inurnment Memorial Service with full Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5600 Holy Cross Road, in Caledonia, the afternoon of Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.