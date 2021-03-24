RACINE – Steven Maritch, 92, passed away at the Wisconsin Veterans Home – Boland Hall in Union Grove on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
He was the husband of Donna T. (Ruffalo) Maritch and the father of Toby (Connie) Maritch, Tracy (Rich) Simpson and Todd Maritch.
Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Ave) on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. The celebration of his life and memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Military honors will follow. A private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum in Caledonia. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
