October 4, 1982 – April 28, 2020
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA—Steven M. Duncan, age 37, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Racine, October 4, 1982, son of Pamela (Nee: Jellea) and Michael Duncan.
He was a graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 2001.” Steve’s true passion was music and he loved playing his bass guitar. A history buff, he also enjoyed traveling, watching hockey, especially the San Jose Sharks, and savored a delicious cup of coffee.
He will be dearly missed by his parents, Pamela (Dave) Martinez, Michael (Carla) Duncan; sister and brothers, Christine (Patrick) Sliwinski, Matthew (Eleni) Duncan, Wesley (Erin) Duncan, Joshua Duncan; nephews and niece, Clark, Dorothy, and Marvin; other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene and Dorothy Jellea, Marvin and Dorothy Duncan.
Private services with interment will be held at Mound Cemetery. Relatives and friends may view the service Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 5:30 pm CST at www.meredithfuneralhome.com, on the Steven M. Duncan page, service, time, and press live stream.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
