RACINE — Steven L. Ynclan “Pops,” passed away peacefully at his home in Racine on November 10, 2022, at the age of 72. Steve was born in Kenosha on October 24, 1950, a son of the late Nativadad G. and Shirly M. (nee: Munroe) Ynclan.

He attended schools in Kenosha, Racine and Burlington and earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from UW-Parkside. Steve was a proud member of the US Marine Corp. and served in Vietnam for which he was awarded the purple heart award, among other achievements.

He loved hosting gatherings at his home, bringing family and friends together to enjoy barbecues, bonfires and football games. He was often the life of the party and had a witty sense of humor. No matter what he was doing, a good time was sure to follow!

Some of his hobbies and interests included softball, fishing, camping and coaching his son’s baseball and football teams when he was younger. He loved helping others and wouldn’t hesitate to offer assistance. He was known as the neighborhood mechanic, always willing to help with car repairs for family, friends and neighbors. His doors and his arms were open. For this reason, he was lovingly referred to by many as “Pops.” He touched a lot of people in his lifetime and created many memories that will be forever cherished.

Steve will always be remembered for his strength and kindness; but above all, Steve will be remembered for the unwavering love he had for his family.

Survivors include his children: Jennifer Wentzell and Jesse (Sandra) Ynclan; his grandchildren: Alyssa, Gavin, Aria, Mark, Aaron (Dae) Bartos and Alyssa; great-grandson, Anthony; and his siblings: Anita (Jerry) Jensen, Tomas “Tom” (Colleen) Ynclan, and Elisa Ynclan; as well as former spouse, Darlene Petri; brother-in-law, Richard Petri; and nephews that were close to his heart. Along with his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a brother, James “Jim” Ynclan.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 25, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service at 11:00 a.m. followed by full military honors. Interment will take place on Monday, November 28th at 1:00 p.m. at Southern WI Memorial Veterans Cemetery.

