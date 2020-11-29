August 29, 1951 – November 24, 2020

UNION GROVE – Steven J. Sokolowski, age 69, passed away at Burlington Memorial Hospital on November 24, 2020. He was born on August 29, 1951 to parents Gerald and Delores (nee: Knorr) Sokolowski. Steve proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he worked as a quality control specialist in metal manufacturing. He was happily married to Lucky LaMeer for 18 years, after meeting at a singles dance. Steve was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with Lucky.

Steve loved fishing and would go at any chance he could. He also followed sports, especially the Green Bay Packers and Brewers. He was great at trivia and could remember almost any movie line. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lucky LaMeer; children, Angela (Dean) Orcholski and Lee (Cari) LaMeer; grandchildren, Brandon, Allysa, Kody, Will, Jameson, Madison, and Gracie; siblings, Susan Carter and Sharon (Terry) Page.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David and Johnny.