August 29, 1951 – November 24, 2020
UNION GROVE – Steven J. Sokolowski, age 69, passed away at Burlington Memorial Hospital on November 24, 2020.
Visitation will be held today, Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1610 Main Street, Union Grove, WI 53182 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor David Ramirez. Private burial at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
