Steven J. Grant

December 8, 1971 – March 12, 2021
YORKVILLE – Steven James Grant, 49, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at his residence. He was born on December 8, 1971 to Robert and Jeanne (nee: Byrnes) Grant in Racine.
Steve was united in marriage to Kelley Holland on March 2, 1996 in Las Vegas, NV.
He was employed by Andis as an assembler for over four years. Steve loved music, his bass guitar, playing cards, spending time up north in Adams County, fishing, snowmobiling and all things outdoors. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Brewers and the Packers, most of all, he had a love for animals; especially his dogs.
Steve is survived by his wife, Kelley; parents, Jeanne and Robert Grant; sisters: Kathy Dykstra and Susan (Jim) Lemire. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, a great-great nephew, other relatives, friends and his best friend Chunk.
Steven was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Stanton Holland; grandparents; and brother-in-law, Danny Dykstra.
Funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Visitation from 5:00 p.m. until time of service. He will be laid to rest at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Memorials in Steve’s name can be made to Woof Gang Rescue and Adams County Humane Society.
