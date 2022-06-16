 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steven G. Petz

Steven G. Petz

RACINE—Steven G. Petz, 66, of Racine passed away on June 8, 2022 in Racine, WI.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Strouf Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m.—2:00 p.m.

Please see Funeral home website for full obituary.

