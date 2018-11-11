Steven Edwards Blaha

March 16, 1951—November 8, 2018
RACINE—Steven Edward Blaha, 67, of Racine, passed away on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Steven was born March 16, 1951 in Racine, the son of William and Anne (Nee: Haase) Blaha, Sr. Steven married Marta Richards on July 13, 1991 in Racine.
Steven graduated from Parkside and worked for the Racine Journal Times as an accountant. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing bingo, cross country skiing and was a dedicated boy scout leader. Steven was an avid Packers fan and also enjoyed watching the Brewers and the Badgers.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Marta, son Andrew Blaha, daughters Tiffany and Stephanie and sister-in-law Carol Brandt. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Robert and Bill Blaha.
Services will be held Monday, November 12, 2018 at Strouf Funeral Home, 1001 High Street at 11:30 a.m. The family will receive guests in the Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Father Antony Thomas officiating. Internment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery on Highway 32 following the service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.