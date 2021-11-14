Steven E. Ferraro

May 2, 1988—November 6, 2021

RACINE—Steven Eric Ferraro, 33, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 6, 2021. He was born in Racine on May 2, 1988, the son of Sam and Loretta (nee: Mayer) Ferraro. Steven attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church for nine years, then went on to receive his GED.

By profession he was a landscaper. Steven was a loyal friend and was always willing to help anyone. He was always listening to music and was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs.

Steven loved his large family and never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. More than anything, he loved his three children. Steven will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Steven is survived by his sons, Steven (age 12), Benjamin (age 8), and daughter, Meadow (age 3); his parents, Sam, and Loretta Ferraro; siblings, Cynthia (Mat) Molinaro, and Sam (Michelle) Ferraro. He is further survived by nieces and nephews: Brianna Ferraro, Mathew, Molinaro, Nicholas Molinaro, and Sammy Ferraro; in addition to aunts, uncles, and cousins too many to mention by name.

Steven was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Peter and Helen Mayer; paternal grandparents Lorraine and Ernest Ferraro; aunts, Debbie Ferraro, Kathy Ferraro; and uncles, Bill Mayer, and Ernie Ferraro.

Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday November 15, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. until service time at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Steven will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Steven in a special way may direct memorials to Loretta Ferraro for the benefit of his children.

