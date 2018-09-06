March 16, 1953—September 4, 2018
Steven E. Calkins, 65, of Phelps, WI passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Lakeland Health Care Center.
Born in Topeka, Kansas on March 16, 1953, he was the son of Donald and Sylvia (nee Taber) Calkins. He spent his early life in Harveyville, Kansas and Burlington. He graduated from Burlington High School class of 1971. He spent many years working in the construction industry. He retired from Ketterhagen Memorials in 2009.
On April 25, 1998 he was united in marriage to Jackie (nee Baron) Kerkoff making their home in Burlington. They built their retirement home and moved to Phelps in 2010. He was a board member of the Phelps Snowmobile Club. He loved riding his BMW motorcycle, enjoyed trap shooting, golfing, hunting, playing pickle ball and spending time with his family and friends.
Steve is survived by his wife, Jackie; children, Sarah, Evan (Chelsea) and Ryan (Karly) Calkins; eight grandchildren and brother, Joe Calkins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. (www.stjude.org)
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 4:00PM to 6:30 PM on Friday, September 7, 2018 at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at St. Mary Parish Cemetery.
A memorial gathering will take place in Phelps at a later date.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
