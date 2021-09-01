Steven D. Etchison

Steve was born in Racine on August 25, 1947, to Richard Etchison and Elsie (nee, Torosian) Skenandore. On May 22, 1994, he married the former Corrine Trossen, celebrating 27 years of marriage. Steve graduated from Washington Park High School. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1968 until 1969. He was a truck driver for Great Northern Corp. Steve had a passion for classic cars, enjoying car shows where he earned several trophies for his ‘57 Chevy and ‘66 Chevelle. He was an original member of the Belle City Jim Beam Bottle Club, loved traveling to Las Vegas, and enjoyed collecting coins. He also enjoyed his Friday night outings with his buddy, Topper.