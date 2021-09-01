Steven D. Etchison

August 25, 1947—August 29, 2021
RACINE – Steven D. “Stroke” Etchison, 74, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on August 29, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Steve was born in Racine on August 25, 1947, to Richard Etchison and Elsie (nee, Torosian) Skenandore. On May 22, 1994, he married the former Corrine Trossen, celebrating 27 years of marriage. Steve graduated from Washington Park High School. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1968 until 1969. He was a truck driver for Great Northern Corp. Steve had a passion for classic cars, enjoying car shows where he earned several trophies for his ‘57 Chevy and ‘66 Chevelle. He was an original member of the Belle City Jim Beam Bottle Club, loved traveling to Las Vegas, and enjoyed collecting coins. He also enjoyed his Friday night outings with his buddy, Topper.
Survivors include his wife, Corrine Etchison; children: Stephanie Saavedra, A.J. Trossen, Jr., Heather Hess-Trossen, and Kristy (Gibo) Padilla, Jr.; grandchildren: Gibo (Nadya) Padilla, III, Christopher Ramos, Haylee Hess, Taylor Saavedra, Clayton Trossen, Jason, and Danika Padilla; two great grandchildren: Zayd and Brycen; and his brothers and sisters, Judy (Larry) Wilson, Marty Etchison, Ron Etchison, Mary Keller, and Nancy Etchison. Steve is also survived by his stepmother, Mitze Etchison, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Etchison; mother and stepfather, Elsie and Harding Skenandore; and his brother, Rick Etchison.
A memorial service followed by Full Military Honors will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 12:00 noon. A private family interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Intensive Care Unit at Ascension All Saints Hospital, especially Carolyn, for their care and compassion.
