October 24, 1971—October 23, 2018

Steven David Bushman, 46, passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Bethel Home.

Steve was born October 24, 1971 to David and Vicky (Spidle) Bushman. Steve spent his early years in Racine and moved to Oshkosh in his mid 20’s. He worked at OEC Graphics as a lazer printer plate maker up until the time of his illness.

He loved old radios and was a member of Winnebago Scanner Group.

Steve is survived by his mother, Vicky; sister, Susan Czuper; uncle and aunts, Peter (Linda) Bushman, Vicki Lock, Pat Lock, and Renee Lock; niece, Jessica Bushman; and great-niece, Alexis Wood.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, David; grandparents, Peter and Carla Bushman, and Ronald and Betty Lock; uncles, Gary Bushman, Douglas Lock, and Randel Lock.

The family wishes to thank Steve’s special angels: Woody, Michele, Nancy, Doug and John. Your kindness and compassion was unmeasurable. Also thank you to the staff and Mercy Hospital and Bethel Home for your loving care of Steven during his fight with cancer.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in Racine at a later date.

