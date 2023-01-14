Nov. 15, 1957—Jan. 3, 2023

RACINE — Steven Curt Kimpfbeck, beloved son, brother, father, and grandfather died on January 3, 2023. Steve was born in Racine, WI to Curt and Carol Kimpfbeck on November 15, 1957.

Steve worked as an HVAC specialist, first in Racine, and then in the Pacific Northwest for the last 25 years. Steve loved to look at the views of Mt. Rainier while he was working.

Steve was a keen photographer, had a great sense of humor, and could make his friends laugh with just a look. He was a font of knowledge, and was the go-to guy for his HVAC colleagues.

Steve is survived by his daughter, Clare (Kevin); grandsons: Nathan and Blake; sister, Barbara Yost (Larry); nephew, Ben Yost; sister, Jan Tylko (Marek) and niece, Gustel Tylko and many cousins.

Special thanks to Chris and Mary Winther for their love and care during Steve’s illness.

Services will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 1pm at Presbyterian Church of West Salem. 625 W. Franklin St.; West Salem, WI.