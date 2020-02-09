March 4, 1948 – February 3, 2020

RACINE – Following a lengthy illness, Steven Charles Molnar, age 71, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Racine on March 4, 1948, son of the late Stephan and Bonnie (Nee: Denning) Molnar.

He graduated from William Horlick High School in 1967. Steve enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in September 1967 to October 1969. He proudly served in the Vietnam War after basic training and was awarded the Bronze Star for valor and three Purple Hearts for combat action. He attended UW-Parkside from 1970 – December of 1973. Steven received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in December of 1973 and Masters Degree in Public Administration in 1984.

On December 18, 1971 he was united in marriage to Suzanne Sakkinen and they were blessed to share forty-eight years together.

Following graduation from UW-Parkside in 1973 he was employed by the Center for Community Concerns and the Racine County Opportunity Center. He was then employed by the Racine Police Department for twenty-four years, ending his career as Lieutenant, retiring in 2000. Steve served as President of the Racine Police Staff Officer Association from January 1995 until March of 2000.