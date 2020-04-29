Steven Charles Beyer

Steve was born in Racine on September 25, 1961 to the late Edmund Charles and Darla (nee: Reed) Beyer. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Steve was employed by Shiloh for over 25 years. He worked hard and played harder, living every day to its fullest. Steve loved being outdoors, especially hanging out with family dog Red, making everyone laugh, riding his motorcycle, and jammin’ to his tunes. He will always be remembered for giving everyone outrageous nicknames.