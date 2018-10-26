June 22, 1967—October 22, 2018
RACINE- Steve C. Ahart, 51, passed away at his residence on October 22, 2018.
Steve was born in Phoenix, AZ on June 22, 1967. He enjoyed riding, gaming, music, riding motorcycles and being outdoors.
He is survived by his sons, Stevenmarc Ahart and Ashley Vaughn Ahart, granddaughters, Kori Lynn, Alexis Marie and Trinity Isabella and brother Christopher Ahart. Steve is further survived by other relatives and numerous friends.
A memorial service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 9000 Washington Avenue on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Memorials to the family have been suggested.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
