Steven B. Shilhavy

Steven B. Shilhavy

April 4, 1965—Jan. 17, 2023

RACINE—Steven B. Shilhavy, 57, passed away at All Saints Healthcare on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Steve was born in Racine on April 4, 1965 to Brian and Diane (nee: Chuzles) Shilhavy. He attended school in Racine and graduated from Horlick High School. Steve was a social and outgoing guy making friends wherever he went. He was a Packers and Brewers fan and enjoyed playing video games.

Steve is survived by his son, Joshua Shilhavy; parents: Brian and Diane Shilhavy; sister, DeAnne (Mark) Priddis; nephew and niece: Brian Priddis and Megan (Devin) Burke and former wife and friend, Julie Shilhavy.

Private family services for Steve were held.

