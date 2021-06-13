Jan. 5, 1945—May 28, 2021

WATERFORD—Steve Solar, of Waterford, died May 28, 2021 in the comfort of his loving family at the age of 76. After years of battling with heart disease our energizer bunny is now at rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior.

Steve will be dearly missed by his wife of 48 years Lila (Fay) Solar; his daughters: Kari (Ryan) Warren and Amanda Solar; and his granddaughters: Shawna, Bella and Taylor. His ladies were the loves of his life.

Steve Solar, named (Szabolcs Szolar) was born in Somorja, Hungary, January 5, 1945 to Istvan and Gizella (Weigand) Szolar, both of whom preceded him in death. Steve and his father escaped Communist Hungary when Steve was three years old. They lived in Belgium for the next four years until they were able to come to America. Steve was seven years old when they made the voyage to America, landing on Ellis Island on March 4, 1952. They originally settled in Cleveland, OH until moving to South Milwaukee when Steve was 13 years old. He attended Racine Lutheran High School, graduating in 1963. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in 1971 from Dominican College in Racine.