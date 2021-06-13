Jan. 5, 1945—May 28, 2021
WATERFORD—Steve Solar, of Waterford, died May 28, 2021 in the comfort of his loving family at the age of 76. After years of battling with heart disease our energizer bunny is now at rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior.
Steve will be dearly missed by his wife of 48 years Lila (Fay) Solar; his daughters: Kari (Ryan) Warren and Amanda Solar; and his granddaughters: Shawna, Bella and Taylor. His ladies were the loves of his life.
Steve Solar, named (Szabolcs Szolar) was born in Somorja, Hungary, January 5, 1945 to Istvan and Gizella (Weigand) Szolar, both of whom preceded him in death. Steve and his father escaped Communist Hungary when Steve was three years old. They lived in Belgium for the next four years until they were able to come to America. Steve was seven years old when they made the voyage to America, landing on Ellis Island on March 4, 1952. They originally settled in Cleveland, OH until moving to South Milwaukee when Steve was 13 years old. He attended Racine Lutheran High School, graduating in 1963. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in 1971 from Dominican College in Racine.
He worked at J.I. Case as a trainer for 19 years. The next 15 years he spent working as a substitute teacher, a role that he enjoyed immensely. After leaving the work force, Steve took on a more fulfilling role as a grandfather. Steve spent time babysitting and attending school functions and sport events that his granddaughters were involved in.
Steve enjoyed sports as a participant and spectator. He played football and track in high school. He enjoyed playing tennis, racquetball, basketball and golf until his health prevented him from participating any longer. Steve’s favorite sport to watch was football, especially the Packers. His true love however was college football. He would refer to Saturdays as Holy days when he could watch his favorite team, Ohio State.
Steve will be dearly missed by family and dear friends old and new. We have been touched by the outpouring of support from our family, friends, neighbors and church family. God Bless all.
Steve is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren. Other survivors include his three brothers-in-law: Mike (Rosy) Fay, Jim Fay, Jr., Raymond (Marian) Fay; sister-in-law Roxie Fay; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, uncle Miklos Szolar, aunt Magda (Szolar) Vilmosne, his father and mother-in-law Jim and Lillian Fay, sister-in-law Kathleen Fay, brother-in-law Tom (Diane) Fay and brother-in-law Bob Fay.
A special thank you goes out to Dr. Tierney for his care and kindness towards Steve over the past 35 years and to the staff at the heart failure clinic.
A Memorial Gathering will take place Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 10:30–11:45 a.m. with a service starting at 12:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 145 South Sixth St., Waterford, WI 53185. In lieu of flowers we are requesting donations be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church in Waterford or to the American Heart Association.
