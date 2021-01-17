1933 - 2021

Steve Oates, age 87, was called home by his Savior and Christ on January 4, 2021. He departed life at his residence. Steve was born in Aldan, AL on July 26, 1933 to Dudley and Hartense Oates. He was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Nellie Oates, for 51 years, who preceded in death on March 13, 2009.

Steve served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed at Alco Foundry for several years. He was also employed with J.I Case for many years retiring in 1992. Steve owned and operated Steve's Groceries and was the proprietor of the U-Bar and Steve and B's Lounge.

He leaves to cherish his memory four children, Angela M. Oates of Phoenix, AZ, Darrell K. Oates, Derrick (Gaylynn) Oates, and Dino A. Oates all of Racine; eight grandchildren, April (Bryan) Gentry, Leslie (Lamar) French, D' Chario Oates, Dominique Greer, Destiny (Cory) Schmitt, Vincent Navarro all of Racine, Mary Oates of Phoenix, AZ, and Derrick (Aisha) Oates II of Antioch, TN; eighteen precious grandkids; three sisters, Carolyn (Ben) Shaw of Racine, Marilyn Thomas and Carolyn Oates both of Birmingham, AL; two sisters in law, Berice Oates of Racine and Mary Dean Freeman of Luverne, AL.