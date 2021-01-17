1933 - 2021
Steve Oates, age 87, was called home by his Savior and Christ on January 4, 2021. He departed life at his residence. Steve was born in Aldan, AL on July 26, 1933 to Dudley and Hartense Oates. He was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Nellie Oates, for 51 years, who preceded in death on March 13, 2009.
Steve served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed at Alco Foundry for several years. He was also employed with J.I Case for many years retiring in 1992. Steve owned and operated Steve's Groceries and was the proprietor of the U-Bar and Steve and B's Lounge.
He leaves to cherish his memory four children, Angela M. Oates of Phoenix, AZ, Darrell K. Oates, Derrick (Gaylynn) Oates, and Dino A. Oates all of Racine; eight grandchildren, April (Bryan) Gentry, Leslie (Lamar) French, D' Chario Oates, Dominique Greer, Destiny (Cory) Schmitt, Vincent Navarro all of Racine, Mary Oates of Phoenix, AZ, and Derrick (Aisha) Oates II of Antioch, TN; eighteen precious grandkids; three sisters, Carolyn (Ben) Shaw of Racine, Marilyn Thomas and Carolyn Oates both of Birmingham, AL; two sisters in law, Berice Oates of Racine and Mary Dean Freeman of Luverne, AL.
He is further survived by a special cousin, Leroy Wooley and special friend Ulysses Hodges, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Eudene Thomas and Eularine Johnson; brothers John Oates and Stevie Jackson; brothers in law Joe W. Johnson, Issac B. Thomas, Wilbert Williams, Augustus Williams, and Elbert Williams, and his sisters in law, Armilla Holland and Mattie Woods.
His homegoing service will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. To view Steve's service via livestream, please visit his obituary at www.draeger-langendorf.com. Interment with full military honors will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE RD., MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
