1928—2018
MT. PLEASANT—Steve F. Tajnai, 89, was surrounded by his family as he passed away at Hospice Alliance Hospice House on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.
He was born in Racine on December 26, 1928, the son of the late Joseph and Teres (nee: Csabai) Tajnai, Sr. Steve graduated from Park High School, and was a US Army veteran who served during the Korean War. He was married in St. Edward’s Catholic Church on May 16, 1953 to Joyce Merchle. Sadly, Joyce preceded him in death on March 16, 2012.
Many will remember Steve from the good times they shared at Steve-O-Reno’s Tavern, a local landmark that he owned for many years. He also worked for the Racine Department of Public Works for many years prior to opening his tavern. He was a caring man who had a soft spot for the underdog. Steve had a hard exterior yet loved his family and friends. He would give the shirt off his back and Steve and Joyce’s house was always open. He was fluent in Hungarian and was brought up on the southeast side of Racine in the the middle of Italian and Hungarian immigrants. Steve will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren.
Steve is survived by his children: Stephen (Pat) Tajnai, Terri Tarkington, Peggy (Tom) Pulda, Susan (Tom) Merkel, Joseph (Pam) Tajnai, Thomas (Cris) Tajnai, Michael (Jacqueline) Tajnai, and Robert (Mary Kay) Tajnai; 26 grandchildren: Alex Tajnai, Aaron Tajnai, Matt Tarkington, Andrew Tarkington, Greg (Amanda) Pulda, Kristen (Jared) Pedersen, Brittany (T.J.) Bodnar, Alissa (Mike) Bergmann, Josh Pulda, Rachel Merkel, Therese Merkel, Ryan Merkel, Sara (Adrian) McNeal, Steve (Amy) Tajnai, Rebekah (Greg) Faas, Ben (Sarah) Tajnai, Jon (Kelsey) Tajnai, Daniel (Abby) Tajnai, David Tajnai, Kristen Tajnai, Caroline Tajnai, Lauren (Adam) Lewis, Sophia Tajnai, Stephanie (Joel) Bergmann, Kaitlin (Dan) Hood, and Anna (Eddie) Piotrowski; 24 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law Tom Tarkington; brother Joe Tajnai; and sisters Annie Putra, Margaret Balog, and Julie Conway.
Complete services will be held in the funeral home beginning with a visitation on Friday evening, December 21, 2018 from 4pm-7pm. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9:30-10:30 and be followed by his funeral service at 10:30am with Rev. Richard Molter officiating. Entombment and military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf .com
John 14:6 Jesus said, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’
The Tajnai family extends their gratitude to Steve’s caregivers including: Dr. Ryan Engel, Dr. Marc Kennedy, his nephew, Dean Tajnai NP, Fatima Jallow RN and Hospice Alliance of Pleasant Prairie for their professional and loving attention.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.