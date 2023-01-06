Steve A. Rindahl

Aug. 14, 1956—Jan. 1, 2023

CALEDONIA—Steve Allen Rindahl, 66, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

He was born in Fosston, MN on August 14, 1956, to Vernon and Doris (nee: Ystenes) Rindahl. Steve was a 1974 graduate of Washington Park High School. He was united in marriage to Katherine “Kay” Washebeck on September 10, 1977, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. He loved his RV travels to NASCAR Races and going to the cabin up north, where he loved to hunt and fish. Steve loved his Packer parties at his home with his family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Mark (Kelly) Rindahl; daughter, Sandra Rindahl; grandchildren, Austin, Dani, Brandon, and Ally; mother, Doris DenHartigh; sisters, Debbie (Tyrone) Trabert, Cindy (Pete) Hazen; brother, Shane (Cindy) Rindahl. Steve is further survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay on October 2, 2020; son, James on January 17, 2021, father, Vernon Rindahl.

Funeral Service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 12 noon. Visitation will be held Monday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of service. Steve will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

