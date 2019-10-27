May 8, 1947 — October 23, 2019
Stephen W. Pallek age 72 from Wind Lake, born May 8, 1947 passed away at his home on October 23, 2019. Steve married Leslie (Wiseman) Pallek on January 10, 2002. Steve was employed at Continental Can for several years before moving on to LDV, Inc. where he was a woodworker. During his retirement years he enjoyed playing his guitar, going to jam sessions, woodworking, playing cribbage, shooting pool and fishing. Steve served his country in the Vietnam War from 1969-1971. He will be laid to rest at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by a brother Louis Pallek, two sisters Dolores (Joe) Granet, Florence Dierking, children Ronald (Emily) Pallek, Dawn (Jaime) Townsend, Tara Borton, grandchildren Brent (Gabriella) Townsend, Brandon Townsend, Nolen, Ena and Kale Borton.
He was preceded in death by two sisters Joanna and Helen, his parents Stephen and Johanna (Cervin) Pallek and his stepson Eric (Tammy) Armstrong.
A celebration of Steve’s life will take place on Monday October 28th, 2019 at Integrity Celebration Center. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 5pm.
Services Entrusted to:
Integrity Funeral Services
262-514-4600
