Jan. 24, 1940 – May 19, 2022

Stephen “Steve” Sherry, age 82, passed away on May 19, 2022 at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. Steve was born in Madison on January 24, 1940 to the late Melvin and Wilma (Adkison) Sherry. He was an educator with the Racine Unified School District for 40 years, teaching German and History to Jr. High and High school students. Steve had many passions, including Civil War skirmishes, Norwegian Rosemaling, photography, traveling and playing the banjo.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Elaine (Anderson); his son, Christopher (Liz) Sherry; his daughter, Kathryn (Shelly Herrmann) Sherry; two grandchildren: Osten and Paulina Sherry; his sister, June (Ted) Oasen, brother in-law and sister in-law: Bill and Elsie Goulding; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews.

A memorial service for Steve will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church (349 Wegge Court, Burlington, WI) with full military honors to follow. A visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve’s memory may be made out to Peace Lutheran Church, the Wounded Warrior Project or to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank you” to Aurora At Home Hospice Care team, especially Shelly A. and Sandra K. for their loving and compassionate care.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667