June 19, 1923—May 10, 2021
RACINE — Stephen Nyiri, age 97, was reunited with his wife Jeanne and daughter Jane in heaven on May 10, 2021, after passing peacefully at Elizabeth Residence, Oak Creek. He was born in East Chicago, IN, June 19, 1923, son of the late Joseph and Mary (nee: Czap) Nyiri. Steve was a life long resident of Racine and graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1942.”
Steve proudly served in the US Army with rank of sergeant during WWII in the European Theatre of War from 1943-1946. On June 5, 1948, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, D. Jeanne Sherman at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where they were longtime dedicated members. Steve was employed by the Wisconsin Electric Company for 42 years, retiring to work for the City of Racine Dept of Transportation for 13 1/2 years. Steve was a member of IBEW 2150 and VFW Post 1391. In his youth he enjoyed playing sports, swimming and the time he spent as a lifeguard on North Beach. He enjoyed work and liked to stay busy. He and Jeanne volunteered for years with the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, St. Catherine’s Athletic Assn and at church among other organizations. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend who will be dearly missed.
Jeanne passed away earlier this year on February 3 and Jane passed in 2011. He is survived by: Tom and Lin Ratajski family; Dave Sherman family: Dan Sherman, Mark Leskowicz family, Matthew S. Leskowicz, Nicholas Leskowicz, the Cy Garski family and the Norbert Friedel family. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Zoltan, Joseph, Louis, and John; and his sisters: Anna Spiegel, Margaret Treiber, and Betty Hansen.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Entombment with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. The funeral will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Steve’s page, select services, and select live stream. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, Health Care Network, Ascension All Saints Healthcare Foundation-Cancer and Heart Division, or Nature Conservancy of Wisconsin have been suggested.
The family extends a special thank you to Lin and Tom Ratajski, Regina Baker, Alice Chmielewski, Carolyn Pierantoni, Sue Christensen, and Kathy Garski for their loving and compassionate care.
