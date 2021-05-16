RACINE — Stephen Nyiri, age 97, was reunited with his wife Jeanne and daughter Jane in heaven on May 10, 2021, after passing peacefully at Elizabeth Residence, Oak Creek. He was born in East Chicago, IN, June 19, 1923, son of the late Joseph and Mary (nee: Czap) Nyiri. Steve was a life long resident of Racine and graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1942.”

Steve proudly served in the US Army with rank of sergeant during WWII in the European Theatre of War from 1943-1946. On June 5, 1948, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, D. Jeanne Sherman at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where they were longtime dedicated members. Steve was employed by the Wisconsin Electric Company for 42 years, retiring to work for the City of Racine Dept of Transportation for 13 1/2 years. Steve was a member of IBEW 2150 and VFW Post 1391. In his youth he enjoyed playing sports, swimming and the time he spent as a lifeguard on North Beach. He enjoyed work and liked to stay busy. He and Jeanne volunteered for years with the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, St. Catherine’s Athletic Assn and at church among other organizations. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend who will be dearly missed.