Stephen Nyiri
Stephen Nyiri

Stephen Nyiri

June 19, 1923—May 10, 2021

RACINE—Stephen Nyiri, age 97, was reunited with his wife Jeanne and daughter Jane in heaven on May 10, 2021, after passing peacefully at Elizabeth Residence, Oak Creek.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Entombment with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. The funeral will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Steve’s page, select services, and select live stream.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

