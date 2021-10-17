 Skip to main content
Stephen Martin McGrath
Stephen Martin McGrath

Stephen Martin McGrath

Aug. 8, 1943—Sep. 23, 2021

CLIMAX SPRINGS, MO—Stephen Martin McGrath, son of John T. McGrath and Dorothy E. Stindle McGrath, was born on August 8, 1943, in San Diego, CA. He departed this life, Thursday September 23, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family in Climax Springs, MO.

Full obituary can be viewed on the funeral home website.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

