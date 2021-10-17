Aug. 8, 1943—Sep. 23, 2021
CLIMAX SPRINGS, MO—Stephen Martin McGrath, son of John T. McGrath and Dorothy E. Stindle McGrath, was born on August 8, 1943, in San Diego, CA. He departed this life, Thursday September 23, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family in Climax Springs, MO.
