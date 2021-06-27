 Skip to main content
Stephen L. Silvasi
Stephen L. Silvasi

Stephen L. Silvasi

March 21, 1957—June 18, 2021

RACINE — Stephen L. Silvasi, age 64, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Seasons Hospice Oak Creek. He was born in Racine March 21, 1957, son of the late Stephen and Nancy (nee: May) Silvasi.

Stephen was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1975”. He furthered his education graduating from Gateway Technical College. He was employed as a Tax Assessor by the City of Racine. In his earlier years he enjoyed hockey and competing in numerous triathlons. He had a passion for 70’s Rock Music, going to concerts, Summerfest or just enjoying an afternoon at the beach oasis with his sons. Above all it was time spent with his family, hanging with his grandchildren playing sports that he cherished most.

Surviving are his sons: Joseph (Ann) Silvasi and Alex Silvasi; grandsons: Jaxxon, Warner and Tripp Silvasi and Tyler Silvasi; brother, Michael (Debbie) Silvasi; niece Lindsay, nephew Zack; close friend Val; other relatives and dear friends.

A private family service was held.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

262-634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

