Stephen L. Silvasi

Stephen was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1975”. He furthered his education graduating from Gateway Technical College. He was employed as a Tax Assessor by the City of Racine. In his earlier years he enjoyed hockey and competing in numerous triathlons. He had a passion for 70’s Rock Music, going to concerts, Summerfest or just enjoying an afternoon at the beach oasis with his sons. Above all it was time spent with his family, hanging with his grandchildren playing sports that he cherished most.