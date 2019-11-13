Stephen J. Rocque

RACINE—Steve Rocque, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, photographer, Boy Scout Leader, fisherman, golfer, cars and boat fanatic and jack of all trades died November 3 at his home with the assistance of Ascension Hospice after suffering from a massive stroke on October 17.

Steve graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School and St. Catherine’s High School – class of 1964. He attended Whitewater University and graduated from the Art Center College of Design, CA with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1971.

It was during his high school years when he met his wife, Jane May and the rest is history. They were married on May 29, 1971. He is the father of one terrific son, Daniel born in 1978. Steve was a Boy Scout Leader and helped Dan attain his Eagle Scout. Dan, along with his beautiful wife, Tara have blessed him with five cherished grandchildren: Joshua, Madelynn, Benjamin, Samuel and Emmaleigh.

After college graduation he free-lanced commercial photography, owned a studio, worked for a short time at Mercury Marine, and then ran a studio in Milwaukee with his friend Morley for over 25 years.