Stephen J. Konsin ll

June 16, 1926 – July 22, 2022

WINTER HAVEN, FL – Stephen J. Konsin ll, age 96, a resident of Winter Haven, FL for the past 41 years, passed into eternal life on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Spring Haven Retirement Community in Winter Haven. Steve was born in Racine, WI on June 16, 1926 and graduated from St. Catherine's High School, Racine, class of 1944. He then served in World War II in the United States Army until 1946, stationed in the Philippines, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Steve retired from a 28 year career at Western Publishing Company, Inc., known for children's books and family entertainment.

Moving to Florida, he improved his golf game weekly to the age of 96, and enjoyed local part time jobs and the consistent sales award recognition he received. He was the husband of the late Patricia J. "Patty" (Smith) Konsin his beloved wife of 55 years, and is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Konsin of Racine, WI. Steve is also survived by seven of his eight children; fifteen grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren: Larry Konsin, wife Kathy (Rodgers) Konsin, granddaughters: Jessica (Konsin) Martin, husband Tim Martin, great-grandchildren: Clare and Sean. Laura (Konsin) Shortt, husband Brian Shortt, great-grandson Declan. Mark Konsin (predeceased). Gretchen (Konsin) Kovac, husband Brint Adams, grandson Christoper Kovac, wife Sarah (Roland) Kovac, great-grandchildren: Jack, Tessa, William and Ava. Stephen J. Konsin lll, wife Mary Lou (Spitzner) Konsin, grandson Stephen Neil Konsin, wife Andrea (Jeffers) Konsin, great-grandchildren: Stella Rose and Stephen Atticus. Eliott Konsin, wife Paige (Crosslin) Konsin. Amy (Konsin) Brown, husband Charles E. Brown (predeceased), grandson Daniel Banks, wife Allyson (Fertelmes) Banks. Therese (Konsin) Kim, husband Robert Kim, grandsons: Robert Kim, wife Courtney (Guman) Kim, great-grandchildren: Robbie and Madeline. Mark Kim, wife Kelly (Miskovic) Kim, great-granddaughter Isla Grace. Granddaughter Laura (Kim) Baker, husband Brant Baker, great-granddaughters: Liesel and Alina. Grandson Christian Kim. John Konsin, wife Barbara-Ann (Weeks) Konsin, grandsons: Conley Konsin, Zachary Konsin, wife Darcy (Sly) Konsin, great-grandson Harlan. Grandson Ernest P. D'Angelo IV. Mary (Konsin) Venters, husband Ronald Venters, granddaughter Melissa (Venters) Granger, husband Ryan Granger, great-grandchildren: Miller and Madisyn. Grandson Ronald Venters II.

Steve's funeral service will be Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 9:00 AM at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, located at 1991 Overlook Dr., Winter Haven, FL 33884. Steve and his wife Pat were members of St. Matthew Church from the start, Steve ushered there for over 35 Years.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make a donation payable to the Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 926 LaSalle Street, Racine, WI 53404. Please add "Steve Konsin" on the check Memo line.