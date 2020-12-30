Stephen J. Konopka Jr.

1937 - 2020

WIND POINT-Stephen “Steve” J. Konopka Jr., 83, passed away at home on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

Steve was born in Racine on October 15, 1937, son of the late Stephen and LaVerne (nee: Kline) Konopka Sr.

He graduated from Park High School in 1955. Shortly thereafter, he married the love of his life, Susan Stauss on July 9, 1960.

Steve was employed as a lithographer with Western Publishing, and belonged to the Racine Zoological Society.

In his free time, Steve enjoyed motorcycle riding, camping, and fishing. In Steve's later years, he came to enjoy gardening, reading, playing on his computer, and he truly loved bird watching.

He will be missed by his wife, Susan; daughter, Lauren (Steve) Klein; his beloved kitty, Jack; his in laws, John (Helen) Stauss and Esther (Bill) Kratochvil.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy Bennink; in-laws, Bud and Billie Stauss; and his brother-in-law, John Berard.

A private service at a future date will be held.