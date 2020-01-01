Stephen E. Wheeler

RACINE—Stephen Edward Wheeler of Racine passed away on November 26th. A wonderful son to Edward and Ellen Wheeler, an above average father to Anthony Wheeler and a worthy friend to many, many, many people. Steve was very active in the sailing community and spent a lot of time at the Racine Yacht Club over his 76 years. He was also well known in the model ship building community in and around the Great Lakes. Other interesting tidbits about The Old Man—He never willingly drank a glass of water in his life, was convinced that tomatoes were poisonous and complained there had been nothing new to watch on TV since 1952. He will be sorely missed by his son, daughter in law (Colleen), four grandchildren (Lauryn, Holden, Tessa and Sullivan) along with countless others that were lucky to call him a friend. Celebrate his life Saturday Jan 4th from 1-4pm at the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker Street. All are welcome.