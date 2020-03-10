1955 – 2020
RACINE – Stephen “Bear” Rognsvoog, 64, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Born September 16, 1955, Bear was a big-hearted and generous guy with a positive attitude. He could tell some unforgettable tall tales and catch you off guard with his laugh. Bear’s last few months were a challenge with failing health and multiple surgeries that his body was not strong enough to fight any longer. He is now at peace with his mother and grandmother.
Bear leavest to cherish his memory, his dad, Richard Rognsvoog; sister, Sally (Jeff) Kimberlain; brothers, David (Tami) Rognsvoog, Dan (Leah) Rognsvoog, Don Rognsvoog, Christopher (Andrea) Rognsvoog; nieces and nephews, Shanna, Amanda, Kayla, Jessica, Anthony, Chris, Dani, Reese, Aleksia; great-nieces and nephews, Beven, Caulla, Rurik, Haldan, Monix, Cayden, Auden, Cameron, Raider, Jordan, Jada, Amya; other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Bear is preceded in death by his mother, Betty; grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Coffee and kringle will be served Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 1pm-3pm, at 1101 North Ohio Street (two blocks from Spring St.) to remember Bear.
