June 3, 1986 – Feb. 13, 2023

On February 13, 2023, Stephanie Marie Richter, age 36, passed away peacefully after fighting a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. Her brother and parents were by her side at Froedtert Hospital during her last hours on earth.

Stephanie was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on June 3, 1986. She graduated from William Horlick High School and received medical training from Gateway Technical College.

Her career path led her to a profession in medical care. She worked 15+ years at various hospitals with her last job as a Med TECH for Ascension Hospital. This position put her in the emergency room where she dealt with life and death on an ongoing basis. She treated and comforted patients, as well as supported the tragedies that faced them daily.

Stephanie had two loves in her life: her children Ella, 5, and Dylan, 13. She was a caring mother dedicated to providing for her children the best that she could, whether it was getting them both enrolled in sports or her daughter in dance classes. Even in her final moments, she was creating a memory book for her children to have after she was gone.

In the early stages of her illness, Stephanie was fortunate to travel with her family to Disney World in Florida. She also got to experience a whale watching excursion that had always been on her bucket list. These special times with her family created lasting memories and gave her the added strength to keep fighting her battle.

Stephanie is survived by her parents: James and Katherine Richter; her brother, Jamie Richter (Missy Richter); her significant other, Andrew Giese and numerous aunts, uncles and nephews. Also, a special thanks to her lifetime friend, Sara Clark, who has been by her side from day one.

In lieu of a traditional memorial service, Stephanie’s life will be celebrated during the weekend of her birthday on June 4, with details shared closer to the date. A college memorial fund for Ella and Dylan has also been created in Stephanie’s memory and can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dylan-and-ella-education-fund

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated team of doctors, nurses, caregivers and support staff at Froedtert Hospital who gave hope, comfort and love to our daughter during this period.

