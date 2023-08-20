May 2, 1970—Aug. 14, 2023

CALEDONIA—Stephanie M. Byrd, 53, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee.

Stephanie was born in Racine on May 2, 197,0 to Richard E. and Lois M. (nee: Borg) Byrd. She was a 1988, graduate of Willam Horlick High School.

Stephanie was employed as a director of catering and was a former member of Madison Pipes & Drums. She selflessly gave her time volunteering at Journey in Faith and Emmanuel Lutheran Churches and Siena Center. Stephanie enjoyed listening to every kind of music, playing softball and loved a good Louisiana lobster boil.

Survived are her mother Lois Byrd; her sister, Kimburley (Bob) Allen; her nieces: Emilie and Katelyn Allen; her aunts, uncles, cousins and her adored Spaniel, Jessica.

She is preceded in death by her father Richard Byrd.

Funeral Services for Stephanie will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Journey in Faith Church, 6767 HWY 38, Franksville. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

